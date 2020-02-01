Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $177.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $151.38 and a 12-month high of $184.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

