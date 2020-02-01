Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,296,000 after purchasing an additional 344,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.