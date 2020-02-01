Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.72 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.