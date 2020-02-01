Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

