Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $590,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,522,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $137.12 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average is $155.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.