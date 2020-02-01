Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,103 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.52. 4,522,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $137.12 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day moving average is $155.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

