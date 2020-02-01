Veil Trading Up 18.7% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $53,206.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.00 or 0.02982570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 64,992,325 coins and its circulating supply is 56,151,396 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

