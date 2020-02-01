Verge (XVG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.31 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. Verge has a total market cap of $64.65 million and $1.31 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00748282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007026 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,164,301,159 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Binance, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Crex24, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Coindeal, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, TradeOgre and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

