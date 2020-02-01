VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0608 on Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Cryptopia. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $7,597.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046288 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067468 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,391.34 or 0.99900485 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00051699 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,455,814 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

