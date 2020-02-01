Verify Achieves Market Cap of $106,512.00 (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Verify has a total market cap of $106,512.00 and $4.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verify has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Verify token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, COSS, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verify alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.02972476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as.

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Radar Relay, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.