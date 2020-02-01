VeriME Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One VeriME token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. VeriME has a market capitalization of $13,361.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $547.77 or 0.05856788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00127319 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035197 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010777 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

