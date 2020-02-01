VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Down 18.6% This Week

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $339,600.00 and $1,055.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00754574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067141 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007046 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,575,056 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

