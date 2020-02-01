Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Conning Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.7% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $51,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 885,829 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

