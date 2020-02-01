Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $91,239.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002087 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, YoBit and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00746271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007025 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,163,785 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, OOOBTC, YoBit, Coinroom and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.