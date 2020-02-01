ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.14.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

ViaSat stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.73 and a beta of 0.82. ViaSat has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 815.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 297,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,644,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 6.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

