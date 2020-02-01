VIBE (VIBE) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. VIBE has a market cap of $3.44 million and $90,016.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.02994829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

