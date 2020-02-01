VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.40. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. VICI Properties’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in VICI Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period.

VICI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. 3,309,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $27.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 83.22%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

