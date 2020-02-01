VideoCoin Price Hits $0.0481 on Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $381,981.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

