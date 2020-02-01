VIDY Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.64 or 0.05871470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

