Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 3,300 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

JCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $1,799,324.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

