Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 39,500 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,105 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 417,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $15.63 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

