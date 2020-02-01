Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 43,600 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.27% of AngioDynamics worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 252.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $310,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

