Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Spectrum Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPB opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.