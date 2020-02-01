Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Mantech International worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Mantech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mantech International alerts:

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $80.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.