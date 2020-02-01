Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of CONMED worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,934,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,616,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CONMED by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,351,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

