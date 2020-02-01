Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,022 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 35.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after buying an additional 378,211 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,363,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.8% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 369,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,460 shares of company stock worth $2,600,194. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $52.28 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

