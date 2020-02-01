Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of Addus Homecare worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADUS shares. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.17.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus Homecare news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 743,029 shares of company stock valued at $61,883,356. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

