Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,711,000 after purchasing an additional 549,796 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,766,000 after buying an additional 109,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 706,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,578,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 237,263 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $897,118.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,819.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OSK opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

