Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,036 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 324,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 871,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 806,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 45.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 674,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 211,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,639 shares of company stock worth $7,714,604 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

