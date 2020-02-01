Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

