Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Verint Systems worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 344,493 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

