Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.90 Million Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in UniFirst by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNF opened at $203.93 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $134.16 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $154,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,161.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,710 shares of company stock worth $565,013 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

