Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

AKAM opened at $93.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $97.75.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

