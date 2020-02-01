Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.71 Million in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $259,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $14,487,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.