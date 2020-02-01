Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Cannae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cannae by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.18. Cannae had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

