Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 23,200 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

