Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 7,700 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of PC Connection worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after buying an additional 71,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $656,251.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,476,535.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365. Insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

