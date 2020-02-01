Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 800 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,335. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,704.03 on Friday. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $850.99 and a 1 year high of $1,764.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,583.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,386.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 31.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CABO. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,465.20.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

