Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 224,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 159.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 26,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,641,000 after buying an additional 377,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,832.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,204,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the third quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of MFA opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 60.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

