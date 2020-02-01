Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 40,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 317,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

AEL stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.03. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $33.57.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

