Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Repligen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $100.39 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.88, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. Repligen’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.