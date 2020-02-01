Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,800 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Westrock by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after buying an additional 799,557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Westrock by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 503,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 425,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westrock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after buying an additional 357,491 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $13,608,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $12,200,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

NYSE:WRK opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

