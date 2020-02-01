Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 6,400 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 31.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 46,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 50.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 129,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIX. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $121,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,802,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,877. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $46.40 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.37.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

