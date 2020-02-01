Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $1.82 Million Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

