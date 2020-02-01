Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $85.22 and a 12-month high of $131.71.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

