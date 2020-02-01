Virtacoin Market Capitalization Hits $2,522.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 60.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $2,522.00 and $11.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Virtacoin has traded 101.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin Coin Profile

Virtacoin (CRYPTO:VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.