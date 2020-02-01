Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.2% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.97. 15,777,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

