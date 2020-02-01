Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 91.7% higher against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00015451 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $28.25 million and $138,714.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

