Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.31 ($36.41).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EPA VIV traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €24.76 ($28.79). The company had a trading volume of 4,773,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.92). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.12.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

