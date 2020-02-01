VNDC (VNDC) Hits Market Cap of $2.47 Million

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One VNDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. VNDC has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $260,029.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VNDC has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VNDC Profile

VNDC (VNDC) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 118,691,454,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,083,092,340 tokens. VNDC’s official website is vndc.io. VNDC’s official Twitter account is @Vndcstable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VNDC Token Trading

VNDC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

